Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Announces Timing Of Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call And 2024 Investor Day

2023 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results and Conference Call

Badger expects to release its 2023 fourth quarter and annual results on Thursday, February 29, 2024, after markets close. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts and brokers to discuss the 2023 fourth quarter and annual results is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. MT on Friday, March 1, 2024. To join the call and ask a question during the live questions and answers session: . To join the call with audio only:

2024 Investor Day

Badger is pleased to announce it is hosting an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the Shangri-la Hotel in Toronto, Ontario. Badger's executive and operational leadership team will be in attendance. The formal presentation will commence at 9:00 a.m. ET, and a light breakfast and lunch will be served. To confirm your in-person attendance, please RSVP by emailing your contact information to ... . The presentation will be webcasted live and also available on demand after the presentation. The webcast link will be posted to badgerinc.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger's customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company's key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac units at its plant in Red Deer Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac units.

