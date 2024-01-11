Finwise Bancorp To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Webcast And Conference Call On Monday, January 29, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the“Company”), the parent company of FinWise Bank, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and host a webcast and conference call after the market close on Monday, January 29, 2024.



Webcast Information

The webcast will be available on the Company's website at FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast and a replay of the call will be available at Investor Relations | FinWise Bancorp (gcs-web) for six months following the call.

Conference Call Information

The conference call will be held at 5:30 PM ET to discuss financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international). The conference ID is 13742798. Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Submission of Conference Call Questions

In addition to questions asked live by analysts during the call, the Company will also accept for consideration questions submitted via email prior to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 26, 2024. Please email questions to ... .

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at .

Contacts:

