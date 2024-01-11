NASA To Brief Media On Climate Mission To Study Ocean Life, Air

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 12 p.m. EST, Wednesday, Jan. 17, to discuss the upcoming launch and science objectives of the agency's PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) mission.

Once in orbit above Earth, the satellite will shed light on the impact of

tiny things – microscopic life in water and microscopic particles in the air. With new global insights, PACE will help answer questions about how our oceans and atmosphere interact in a changing climate.

NASA's PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) mission, seen here in an artist's concept, is scheduled to launch no earlier than Feb. 6, 2024, to study Earth's oceans, atmosphere, and climate. Credits: NASA/Conceptual Image Laboratory

The audio-only teleconference will be livestreamed on the agency's website.



NASA participants will include:



NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy

Karen St. Germain, director, Earth Science Division, NASA Headquarters

Jeremy Werdell, PACE project scientist, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Mark Voyton, PACE project manager, NASA Goddard

Noosha Haghani, PACE deputy mission systems engineer, NASA Goddard

Otto Hasekamp, atmospheric scientist, SRON/Netherlands Institute for Space Research Erin Urquhart Jephson, PACE applications lead, NASA Goddard

NASA's PACE is scheduled to launch no earlier than 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40

at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Learn more about the agency's PACE mission at:

