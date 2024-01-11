Roll Mobility Is Mapping Accessibility For Millions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With a growing community of over 1,000 monthly active users, Roll Mobility allows people to search for nearby accessible places like restaurants, stores, etc..

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Roll Mobility Inc. is excited to highlight Roll Mobility, the innovative app paving the way for improved accessibility and mobility for those with mobility issues across the country. Launched in February 2023, Roll Mobility has quickly become the leading app for finding and reviewing accessible locations.With a community of over 1,000 monthly active users and growing, Roll Mobility allows people to search for nearby accessible places like restaurants, stores, hotels, parks and more.A key feature of Roll Mobility is the simple, guided rating scale that allows anyone to contribute reviews. Users just answer a few questions about the physical accessibility of a place, and the app automatically generates a rating - either green for fully accessible, yellow for mostly accessible, or red for not accessible. This crowd-sourced accessibility information helps build confidence for the disabled community so they can live active, spontaneous lives.Says Joe Foster, one of the founders and CEO of Roll Mobility:“The disabled community faces so much uncertainty due to the sheer lack of visibility around accessibility. Is that hot new bakery down the street really wheelchair friendly? Will my friend's apartment be accessible for game night? We created Roll Mobility to solve these daily questions that 12% of American adults with mobility disabilities face."With new locations and reviews being added by the minute, Roll Mobility's database now includes over 3,000 registered accessible places nationwide and counting. The app also integrates innovative navigation features, including a parking finder for accessible lots and more.As we move towards a more inclusive world, apps like Roll Mobility are crucial to increasing accessibility and giving the disabled community confidence, visibility, and freedom.Download Roll Mobility for free on iOS and Android today. For more info, visit rollmobility

