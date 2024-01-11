DANO Network Launches Streaming TV-Only Advertisement Network, Promoting Collaboration Among AVOD Platforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DANO Network , a leading advertising distribution company, has announced the launch of their new streaming TV-only Advertisement Network . This innovative platform aims to bring publishers and advertisers together, promoting cooperation instead of competition among streaming video platforms. The network operates in collaboration with major AVOD platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime, effectively distributing clients' video advertisements across multiple platforms.With the rise of streaming services, the advertising landscape has become increasingly fragmented, making it challenging for publishers and advertisers to reach their target audience. The DANO Network's new streaming TV-only Advertisement Network aims to bridge this gap by providing a centralized platform for publishers and advertisers to collaborate and reach a wider audience. This network will not only benefit the advertisers by increasing their reach, but also provide publishers with a new source of revenue.The DANO Network's CEO, John Smith, stated, "We are excited to launch our streaming TV-only Advertisement Network, which will revolutionize the way advertisements are distributed across multiple platforms. Our goal is to promote cooperation among AVOD platforms, rather than competition, and provide a seamless experience for both publishers and advertisers. We believe this network will be a game-changer in the advertising industry."The DANO Network's streaming TV-only Advertisement Network is now live and available for publishers and advertisers to join. With the support of major AVOD platforms, this network is set to make a significant impact in the advertising industry. The DANO Network is committed to providing innovative solutions to the ever-evolving advertising landscape and looks forward to the success of their new platform. For more information, visit their website .This new streaming TV-only Advertisement Network by the DANO Network is a step towards promoting collaboration and streamlining the advertising process for publishers and advertisers. With the support of major AVOD platforms, this network is set to make a significant impact in the advertising industry.

