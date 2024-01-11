Shaping The Sustainability Discourse At COP28

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IMPACT FOR SDGS - SUSTAINABLE. TOGETHER.

Nisaa Jetha Keynote at COP28 Women & Finance Panel

Dr. Rajiv J. Shah President of the Rockefeller Foundation at COP28

- Dr. Rajiv J. Shah President of the Rockefeller Foundation LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Impact-for-SDGs, penetrated the discussions at the high-level United Nations Forum, COP28 that engaged with leaders around thematic issues such as global cooperation, philanthropy, democratic engagement, and the pursuit of sustainable development goals.CNN & Bloomberg Anchor Patricia Wu Interviews Nisaa JethaNisaa Jetha, the Founder & Curator of Impact-for-SDGs, featured in various broadcasting mediums, including Fintech TV. She discussed aligning and benchmarking industries with SDGs and had an exclusive interview with Bloomberg Reporter and CNN Anchor Patricia Wu. Fintech TV broadcasts from its studios on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Abu Dhabi's leading International Finance Center, and has a presence at other leading exchanges, including Nasdaq.Euro-Mediterranean Economists Association COP28 Blue PanelLater in the week, Impact-for-SDGs received a special invitation to be part of the Blue Zone at COP28, courtesy of The Euro-Mediterranean Economists Association. In this exclusive setting, Nisaa Jetha shared her profound insights on political and socio-economic reforms, emphasizing the critical role of sustainability and regional integration in fostering prosperity. Nisaa presented her proprietary impact strategy, employing a dual lens that focused on responsible governance and global governance considerations. This strategic approach aimed at aligning investments with sustainable practices for a more robust and impactful financial future.Simultaneously, an acknowledgment was made regarding the pivotal democratic participation of approximately 4 billion individuals gearing up for elections in 2024, marking one of the largest election years in history. This heightened democratic engagement became a cornerstone, intertwining discussions around global governance with a specific emphasis on responsible leadership. The confluence of these discussions reflected a holistic exploration of the interconnected dynamics of governance, sustainability, and global prosperity.Business & Philanthropy Forum – Blue Zone at COP28Impact-for-SDGs was present at the Business & Philanthropy Forum, an exclusive gathering supported by industry leaders such as Bill Gates, Hon. John Kerry, David Miliband, Mark Carney, Al Gore, and Stella McCartney. The forum aimed to leverage collective expertise for accelerated climate and nature action results.Women & Climate Finance Panel at COP28Nisaa Jetha of Impact-for-SDGs was a keynote speaker at the Women & Climate Finance Panel hosted by Women & Climate. The panel, in collaboration with 2X's Global on gender-smart investing, featured keynotes from the European Investment Bank (EIB), 2X Global, and NASDAQ.Curated High-Level Events - COP28Nisaa Jetha, representing Impact for SDGs , took part in an exclusive event held in Abu Dhabi. This gathering brought together a diverse array of thought leaders to delve into the future of business, philanthropy, and sustainable solutions. The notable guest list featured representatives from Goldman Sachs Sustainable Finance, the First Lady of Colombia, and the former Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock, alongside influential families. Later in the week, Impact-for-SDGs was present at the Health & Climate Gala hosted at Atlantis, organized by the Global Climate Health Alliance, Columbia University, Climate and Health Foundation, Harvard Medical Faculty of Physicians & GGWoA. A key figure at the dinner was Dr. María P. Neira, the Director of the Department of Public Health and Environment at the World Health Organization (WHO). Her dynamic presence added significant depth to discussions concerning public health and environmental sustainability.Health Cities, Climate Finance & Resilience Panel - WHIS COP28 PanelImpact-for-SDGs was a keynote speaker at the closing COP28 panel on Healthy Cities, Climate Finance & Resilience, contributing to discussions alongside industry leaders on critical issues at the intersection of climate and health.Hub 71 & The Catalyst at COP28 with Forbes Middle EastImpact-for-SDGs participated in the launch of Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global technology ecosystem, collectively securing more than US$1 billion in funds since its inception receiving support from prominent public and private sector organizations in the UAE. The event was moderated by Ramia Farrage, Senior Producer and presenter at Forbes Middle East.Impact-for-SDGs & Rockefeller Foundation at COP28 ForumNisaa Jetha participated in a private forum with Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. During this closed-door discussion, Dr. Shah shared a thought-provoking insight, stating, "It is easier to be pessimistic, but one must rise above it." His words became a notable reference point for the forum, triggering a shift in mindset that permeated the ongoing discussions at COP28. This encounter provided a sobering reflection on the challenges faced, prompting a collective consideration of pragmatic and constructive approaches. Dr. Shah's perspective served as a valuable contribution to a nuanced dialogue on addressing the complexities of sustainability.COP28 Expo City Farm House & Sustainable Aviation Panel – COP28Additionally, Impact-for-SDGs received a special invitation to serve as a featured keynote speaker at the COP28 Expo City Farm in Dubai. During this session, Nisaa Jetha extended an invitation to stakeholders, urging them to delve into the realm of sustainable financial growth within the innovative landscape of regenerative finance.During the panel discussion on sustainable aviation, Impact-for-SDGs met and engaged with industry experts from Bain & Company, CEO of Volans, emphasizing the importance of implementing sustainable practices in the aviation industry to combat climate change and reduce environmental impact.House of Balance - Transformative Leadership Discussions at COP28Nisaa Jetha spearheaded an exclusive forum at The House of Balance, collaborating with UN High-Level Champions to drive transformative progress. The House of Balance brought together a diverse group, including 330 private investors, 117 institutional investors, 201 corporate leaders, 46 government officials, and 220 NGOs. Participation in the House of Balance program at both Davos and COP28 involved interaction with organizations such as Sequoia Capital, WHO, Towerview Ventures, and the Bank of Switzerland. The forum served as a platform for collective collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and joint action.Impact-for-SDGs engagements not only reflected a commitment to sustainability but demonstrated the transformative power of collective efforts in shaping a harmonious and prosperous future for all.

