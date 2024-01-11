CORRECTION: Hashdex And Tidal Announce Approval Of Listing Rule For U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETF

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York / Rio de Janeiro / London, January 11, 2024 – Hashdex , a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, and Tidal Investments LLC (Tidal), a leading name in the ETF industry, today announced a correction to a recent announcement on the approval of its listing rule that will permit trading of the shares of Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF, currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker DEFI, with an investment strategy permitting the fund to hold spot bitcoin.



The fund, which is currently a futures product, presently does not hold spot bitcoin in its portfolio. At a later date, the fund will change its name and change its investment strategy to permit spot bitcoin in its portfolio. These changes will be effected by a registration statement that is currently under review with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex invites innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to help build pathways by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto IndexTM (NCITM) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 215,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. The firm's total AUM across its range of products is more than $600 million as of January 9, 2024. For more information visit or follow Hashdex on X or LinkedIn .

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit .

Hashdex Media Contacts:

Tidal Media Contacts:

Important information:

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing.

This material expresses Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and its subsidiaries and affiliates (“Hashdex”)'s opinion for informational purposes only and does not consider the investment objectives, financial situation or individual needs of one or a particular group of investors. We recommend consulting specialized professionals for investment decisions. Investors are advised to carefully read the prospectus or regulations before investing their funds. The information and conclusions contained in this material may be changed at any time, without prior notice. Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer, solicitation or recommendation regarding any investment management product or service. This information is not directed at or intended for distribution to or use by any person or entity located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation or which would subject Hashdex to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. No part of this material may be (i) copied, photocopied or duplicated in any form by any means or (ii) redistributed without the prior written consent of Hashdex. By receiving or reviewing this material, you agree that this material is confidential intellectual property of Hashdex and that you will not directly or indirectly copy, modify, recast, publish or redistribute this material and the information therein, in whole or in part, or otherwise make any commercial use of this material without Hashdex's prior written consent.

Investment in any investment vehicle and cryptoassets is highly speculative and is not intended as a complete investment program. It is designed only for sophisticated persons who can bear the economic risk of the loss of their entire investment and who have limited need for liquidity in their investment. There can be no assurance that the investment vehicles will achieve its investment objective or return any capital. No guarantee or representation is made that Hashdex's investment strategy, including, without limitation, its business and investment objectives, diversification strategies or risk monitoring goals, will be successful, and investment results may vary substantially over time. Nothing herein is intended to imply that the Hashdex s investment methodology or that investing any of the protocols or tokens listed in the Information may be considered“conservative,”“safe,”“risk free,” or“risk averse.”

Certain information contained herein (including financial information) has been obtained from published and non-published sources. Such information has not been independently verified by Hashdex, and Hashdex does not assume responsibility for the accuracy of such information. Hashdex does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“intend,”“continue”“believe” (or the negatives thereof) or other variations thereof. Due to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed above, actual events or results, the ultimate business or activities of Hashdex and its investment vehicles or the actual performance of Hashdex, its investment vehicles, or digital tokens may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. As a result, investors should not rely on such forward- looking statements in making their investment decisions. No governmental authority has opined on the merits of Hashdex's investment vehicles or the adequacy of the information contained herein.

This material is not an offer or solicitation of any kind to buy or sell any securities outside of the United States of America.

The Fund is a series of the Tidal Commodities Trust I (the "Trust"). The sponsor to the Fund is Tidal Investments LLC (the "Sponsor"), which receives a management fee. The Sponsor is registered as a commodity pool operator ("CPO") and a commodity trading adviser ("CTA") with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") and is a member of the National Futures Association ("NFA"). Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. ("Hashdex") will serve as the Fund's Digital Asset Adviser and will assist the Sponsor and Tidal ETF Services LLC (the "Support Agent") with research and investment analysis regarding bitcoin and bitcoin markets for use in the marketing of the Fund. Hashdex will also provide the Fund with marketing services including, but not limited to, branding, the issuance of press releases, preparation of website data content, holding promotional webinars and engaging in promotional activities through social media outlets.

Hashdex has no responsibility for the investment or management of the Fund's investment portfolio or for the overall performance or operation of the Fund.

For more information pertaining to the relationship of companies involved in the Fund please read the prospectus.



