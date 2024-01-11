Lawsuit Filed Against City Of Toledo Following Fatal High-Speed Police Pursuit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mohamed Souare and His Children

- Attorney Charles BoykTOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio against the City of Toledo following a tragic incident resulting in the death of an innocent bystander during a high-speed police pursuit. The lawsuit takes aim at the practices of the Toledo Police Department's vehicle pursuits, claiming the City turns a blind eye to the Department's policing pursuit tactics which have led to numerous innocent injuries and deaths.The suit arises out of a February 27, 2022, incident where Toledo police officers initiated a stop of a vehicle for a minor traffic violation just steps away from his residence. While the driver, a Black male, was initially compliant, he balked when four officers surrounded him and asked him to step out of the vehicle – requesting he be permitted to wait until his wife arrived. When officers attempted to open his car door, he drove off.Toledo police officers initiated a chase that ultimately involved over 15 units and 20 officers. The chase reached speeds of 113 mph and went through densely populated residential neighborhoods, through red lights, and into oncoming traffic. Ultimately, police channeled the driver onto West Alexis Road where the high-speed pursuit led to a Toledo Edison work zone. As the driver and officers reached the work zone, they lost control. The officers collided with each other, and the driver's vehicle rolled as he tried to avoid a utility truck, striking and killing 36-year-old Mohamed Souare.Mr. Souare had immigrated to the United States to create a better life for his family. He became a U.S. citizen, joined the Army National Guard, obtained his CDL, and had recently received visa approvals for his wife and two young children to join him. Before he was able to fulfill his dream, his life was taken from him and his family.“Police are supposed to protect the public,” says attorney Charles Boyk.“But time and time again, the City of Toledo's pursuit practices endanger the public. They won't police themselves, so one of the goals of bringing this suit is to expose the dangers of their practices and try to bring change to this horrible policy.”“Mohamed Souare was a hardworking, innocent bystander who came to the U.S. to pursue the American Dream for his family. He was a husband and father who was valued and loved by his family. His death was not an accident, it was the result of an outrageous and unnecessary police pursuit.”The lawsuit contends that the City of Toledo is well aware of the dangers and risks of vehicle pursuits but continues to fail to properly train its officers or enforce its pursuit policy. It aims to hold the city accountable for the consequences of the pursuit, seeks compensation for Mr. Souare's family, and pushes the City for stricter adherence to pursuit protocols that place public safety first.VIEW COMPLAINT WITH JURY DEMAND - Case: 3:24-cv-00045About Charles Boyk Law OfficesCharles Boyk Law is a sophisticated plaintiff injury firm that has successfully represented thousands of injured individuals in Ohio, Michigan, as well as across the United States. Our expert attorneys are committed to fighting for victims of negligence, abuse, and wrongful death arising from civil rights, medical malpractice, sexual assault, personal injury, and mass torts.

