Carro Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Leading Wholesale Marketplace, Abound

Carro Acquires Abound

Carro's acquisition of Abound will provide a comprehensive suite of tools for retailers and brands to seamlessly connect, collaborate, and grow together.

- Jason GoldbergLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carro , the leading collaborative commerce platform, today announced the acquisition of Abound , a wholesale marketplace for independent retailers and emerging brands, including their latest dropshipping platform innovation, Droply. This strategic move combines Carro's extensive network of e-commerce collaborators with Abound's robust platform of over 70,000 transacting retailers and brands, marking a significant expansion of Carro's service offerings and a leap forward in redefining retail and marketplace partnerships."We're thrilled to welcome Abound and Droply into the Carro family," said Jason Goldberg, Co-Founder and President of Carro. "This acquisition is more than just an expansion of our capabilities-it's a reinforcement of our commitment to foster genuine partnerships and create a more collaborative e-commerce environment. With Abound's impressive network of brands and Droply's forward-thinking approach to dropshipping, we are poised to offer even more value to all of our users and partners."Carro's acquisition of Abound and Droply will provide a comprehensive suite of tools for retailers and brands to seamlessly connect, collaborate, and grow their businesses together. Droply was architected to revolutionize the dropshipping market with its unique feature sets and carefully curated network of brands. Integrating Droply into Carro's ecosystem will allow Carro to offer an unparalleled level of technology and services to its users, opening up new opportunities for growth and expansion.While the terms of the deal remain confidential, Abound (and Droply) were valued at nearly $250M in 2021, thus signaling to the world of eCommerce that this acquisition is the first step towards a shared vision for the future of retail-where platforms empower growth and innovation.Abound's network of customers & brands will have access to expanded opportunities and partners across all of eCommerce, thanks to Carro's growing Retailer & Supplier client base.The Carro team is working carefully in part with key team members from Abound and Droply to ensure a smooth transition to the Carro platform for all Abound & Droply customers. "The synergy between Carro and Abound is undeniable, and with Carro's acquisition of our company, including Droply, we're set to scale new heights in dropshipping innovation," said Jason Squatrito, CEO of Abound. "We are excited to join forces and redefine what's possible in the industry."For more information about the acquisition, please visit and for more information about Carro, please visitAbout Carro:Carro is the leading collaborative commerce platform that brings together brands and online stores to sell more together. By harnessing the power of collaboration, Carro enables brands to expand their reach, grow their sales, and create more impactful customer experiences.About Abound:Abound is an online wholesale marketplace connecting independent retailers with unique, emerging brands. With over 70,000 transacting brands, Abound empowers retailers to discover and stock their stores with products that stand out.

