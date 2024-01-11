Distinguished Author Unveils The Pioneering Tales That Shaped The Skies In His Latest Aviation Masterpiece

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Readers are invited to fasten their seatbelts and prepare for an exhilarating exploration of aviation history with a trailblazing release from acclaimed author Norman Currey, "Airplane Stories and Histories ". This comprehensive book takes readers on a detailed journey through the evolution of flight, from its humble beginnings to the sophisticated air travel we know today.Bringing his wealth of experience as an aviation expert to the forefront, Currey transforms history into a captivating narrative. His passion for the industry comes alive as he dispels common myths and delves into the contributions of both iconic and lesser-known figures in aviation history, including Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, Amelia Earhart, and Charles Lindbergh. The result is a clear and accurate portrayal of the enthralling history of aviation.Readers around the globe have lauded Currey's storytelling prowess, earning "Airplane Stories and Histories" an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars from 90 reviews on Amazon . One reviewer notes, "Currey is a respected expert in the field of aeronautical engineering, and his knowledge and expertise are evident in this book."Born in Yorkshire, England, in 1926, Norman Currey is a distinguished aeronautical engineer. His career includes notable contributions to the de Havilland Comet, as well as design work on the Jetliner and Arrow in Canada. With 30 years at Lockheed, he played a key role in projects like the C-130 JetStar and C-5, establishing himself as a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society."Airplane Stories and Histories" is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and various digital bookstores worldwide. Secure a copy today and dive into the captivating history of aviation.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

