France Cabinet Reshuffle: Macron And New PM Attal Form New Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Jan 12 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron and his new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal have worked to pull together a cabinet, a day after Macron appointed the 34-year-old media-savvy loyalist to breathe new life into his second term, French media reported.

The French government was reshuffled, with Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti retaining their posts in the new government, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Sebastien Lecornu can also remain as Defence Minister, according to media reports.

Macron opted for a government reshuffle to regain public support leading up to the upcoming European parliamentary elections scheduled for June.

The President saw his popularity moving lower following a tough year of reforms and controversial law bills, whereas that of the far-right wing party was on the rise.

