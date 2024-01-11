Yes. Every Kid. Responds To Gov. Kemp's State Of The State Address

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Gov. Brian Kemp's State of the State address, yes. every kid. released the following statement:

"Every kid in Georgia deserves the opportunity to learn in an environment that meets their unique needs," said Marcus D. San Marino, government affairs director, yes. every kid. "Whether that is public, private, home, or a combination, all families should be empowered to help their children succeed. We applaud the governor for recognizing the power of education to change lives, and we look forward to working with him to unleash the extraordinary potential of all Georgia students by delivering education freedom this year."

Background

A July 2023

poll

by yes. every kid. foundation. found that nearly 77% of Georgians want a customized educational experience for their children and 72% of parents said that educational options should be available to all families, regardless of ZIP code or family income. Georgia parents also expressed a multitude of different reasons for considering a new learning environment, demonstrating the varied and unique needs of each child.

About yes. every kid.



yes. every kid. supports policies that respect the dignity of every student, welcome innovative ideas and foster a diversity of approaches to learning. yes. every kid. will support and build coalitions to advance new conversations and bold visions by bringing together differing voices and perspectives to revolutionize the K-12 education experience.



SOURCE yes. every kid.