(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on the issuance of perpetual subordinated notes (Additional Tier 1)
Attachment
2024 01 11 Resultados da emissão AT1 EN
MENAFN11012024004107003653ID1107711239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.