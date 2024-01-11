Kingdom Day Parade Unveils Grand Marshals For Its 39Th Annual Celebration In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Honorable Holly J. Mitchell, Los Angeles County Supervisor District 2, Named Grand Marshal For the 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade Celebration in Los Angeles

- Dr. Adrian Dove Kingdom Day Parade ChairmanLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adrian Dove, chairman of the Kingdom Day Parade , in Los Angeles, has proudly announced the Kingdom Day Parade board's selection of this year's grand marshal, the Honorable Holly J. Mitchell, Los Angeles County Supervisor District 2. In a variety of roles, Supervisor Mitchell has been a long-time champion and fighter for delivering on the mission and message of Dr. Martin Luther King. Some of her immediate and past predecessors of similar grit have included Vice-President Kamala Harris, LA Dodgers General Manager Dave Roberts, Stevie Wonder, and of course our Mayor Karen Bass.The Kingdom Day Parade, an annual tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has been a staple in the Los Angeles community for nearly four decades. It continues to be a platform for unity, celebration, and advocacy for justice and equality. Joining the celebration this year is Princess Tiana from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film“The Princess and the Frog,” along with beloved Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.This iconic event, celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is set to take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 15 and will broadcast live at 11:00 a.m. PST on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles.Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, known for her dedicated service and commitment to community empowerment, will lead the parade as the grand marshal. Supervisor Mitchell's advocacy for social justice, education, and economic equity aligns seamlessly with the principles championed by Dr. King, making her a fitting choice for this prestigious role.Disneyland Resort is adding a touch of magic to the festivities. Disney Princess Tiana has been named the honorary grand marshal of the 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade and will captivate audiences of all ages through her confident and entrepreneurial spirit.Participation by the Disneyland Resort not only enhances the festivities and emphasizes the universal appeal and cultural impact of the Disney brand but also underscores the parade's capacity to unite diverse communities globally, echoing the spirit of inclusivity and shared values championed by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.ABC7, a longstanding broadcast partner in the Kingdom Day Parade, will once again be the exclusive broadcast partner for the event. The live broadcast will feature comprehensive coverage, capturing the parade's vibrancy, diversity, and significance. ABC7's involvement will extend throughout the entire parade, ensuring viewers at home can experience every moment of this cherished annual tradition.“We are thrilled to have Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and Disney's Princess Tiana as our distinguished grand marshals for the 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade,” said Adrian Dove, executive producer of the Kingdom Day Parade.“Holly, as well as Disney's commitment to community and social progress, reflects the values we celebrate in this parade, and we are honored to have them lead this year's procession.”For more information about the parade, visit .

