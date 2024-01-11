WEMADE Announces Strategic Partnership With DIFC Innovation Hub To Establish ‘WEMIX PLAY Center’, A Global Web3 Gaming Hub

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)



WEMADE is the first game developer and web3 gaming company from South Korea to become a DIFC Innovation Hub partner

WEMADE to establish WEMIX PLAY Center within DIFC Innovation Hub

Collaboration will help to expand WEMIX ecosystem USD 100mn global web3 fund to be anchored by WEMADE and onboard game studios to WEMIX PLAY Center

Dubai, UAE, 11th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , WEMADE (KOSDAQ: 112040), a global gaming company, headquartered in South Korea, and the DIFC Innovation Hub , the leading center for technology and innovation in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, have jointly announced a strategic partnership to build a global web3 gaming hub, 'WEMIX PLAY Center.' This initiative aims to boost the development of Dubai's gaming ecosystem and support the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry.

The DIFC Innovation Hub, which fosters innovation, enterprise, and talent across various sectors, has welcomed WEMADE as the first South Korean gaming company to join and benefit from its accelerator schemes, innovation community, and supportive regulatory frameworks. WEMADE will collaborate with DIFC Innovation Hub to expand the WEMIX ecosystem.

The WEMADE-DIFC Innovation Hub collaboration focuses on several core initiatives, including establishing the WEMIX PLAY Center within the DIFC Innovation Hub to onboard web3 game companies. To fully optimize this milestone opportunity, a USD 100mn investment fund will be established, with WEMADE anchoring the fund and providing a go-to-market pipeline for web3 game developers. This involves facilitating targeted access to millions of active web3 game players on the WEMIX PLAY platform, which is WEMADE's native game platform for web3 games. Currently, it features over 65 games from third-party developers alongside WEMADE's main IPs.

Under the partnership, WEMADE and the DIFC Innovation Hub will organize a web3 event in Dubai, in the first quarter of 2024.

Henry Chang, CEO of WEMADE, emphasized the significance of this move, stating,"The UAE stands out as one of the most dynamic hubs for innovation. WEMADE's collaboration with DIFC Innovation Hub to establish the WEMIX PLAY Center underscores our dedication to foster Dubai's evolution into a central hub for global Web3 gaming, and to provide an enhanced environment for global game developers and studios to leverage the unique benefits that Dubai offers for the global distribution of their games."

Mohammad AlBlooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub , said:“We are excited to welcome South Korean gaming giant WEMADE to the thriving ecosystem at the DIFC Innovation Hub. Dubai has a dynamic gaming sector, and this collaboration further strengthens our position as a global hub for innovation and will help nurture the next generation of gaming industry talent. Establishing a strong gaming industry will further advance the city's digital ecosystem, contribute to economic diversification efforts, and boost employment in the sector over the next decade in line with the goals of Dubai Program for Gaming 2033.”

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader and innovator in game development, Wemade is now leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the global games industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through subsidiary WEMIX, Wemade is building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use web3 services. This includes WEMIX PLAY, the world's biggest blockchain gaming platform which can transform games of every genre into blockchain games. .

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3bn and an estimated GDP of USD 8trn.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.