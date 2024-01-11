TALKTALK SUPPORTING TELECOM ACQUISITIONS (TAL) IN HUNT FOR RESIDENTIAL BASES

(MENAFN- Pressat) Ultra-acquisitive business Telecom Acquisitions (TAL) is on the hunt for traditional resellers, ISPs and altnets keen to sell their residential customer bases.

TAL is a joint venture with TalkTalk and is headed up by CEO Nigel Barnett, who believes many comms providers will be struggling to profit from their residential roll-out projects.

“2024 will be a year of fast expansion for us for the simple reason that resellers, ISPs and altnets will be finding it hard to meet the needs of residential customers,” he said.

“The number of homes passed is said to be slower than expected and the cost of serving them could be crippling some businesses. We can help take that pain away.

“In the past companies have approached us regarding selling their entire business or just the residential side, as this is more expensive to maintain. With TalkTalk's weight behind us, we are prepared to acquire or support any companies working in the residential arena.”

In the last few years TalkTalk has made several strategic acquisitions including Virtual One, SSE Broadband and Origin, while TAL has bought brands such as Home Telecom, Fleur Telecom and Eclipse Broadband, as well as the customer bases of nine resellers/ISPs.

“Our real interest lies in bases between 200 to 100,000 customers, where owners wish to make the most of their hard work, or capitalise and continue to trade,” continued Barnett.

“As our model for new connections now supports many of the altnets and the traditional major suppliers such as BT, Vodafone, Virgin, Sky, KCom and TalkTalk, any marketing effort is more cost effective as every property is possible to supply.

“The last year was very busy for us acquiring bases and growing organically, so we now have a real taste to vastly expand further. Interestingly, the bases that we have acquired have allowed both sides to grow in product range and profitability. Therefore, we're open to any type of discussion on possibilities,” concluded Barnett.

Interested parties should email Nigel...

ENDS