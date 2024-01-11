APCO Names Safiya Ghori-Ahmad Global Public Affairs Lead

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Safiya Ghori-Ahmad has joined APCO Worldwide to lead global public affairs, bolstering the agency's geopolitical advisory capabilities.



Ghori-Ahmad joins from McLarty Associates, where, as a senior managing director, she advised global investors and multinational companies on government affairs and go-to-market strategies.



Before that, Ghori-Ahmad spent almost a decade in government. She served on the staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, covering South Asia-specializing in elections, political risk and economic issues. She also served in the state department as an advisor on Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Office of the Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) under secretaries Clinton and Kerry.



“In an increasingly interconnected global operating environment, corporate leaders must navigate dynamics in multiple markets to be successful, and understanding the complex nuances of global and regional geopolitical and business issues is essential to seamlessly navigate markets and capture business-critical opportunities,” APCO CEO

Brad Staples

said.



"With a command of the intricate relationships at the intersection of government and business in Washington, D.C., and key markets, Safiya is a trusted leader, connecting markets and opportunities around the world. Her experience and insight further augments APCO's global network and market-leading ability to help clients in multiple geographies simultaneously,” he said.



