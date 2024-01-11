Philip Morris Comms Head Marian Salzman Cedes Role To Moira Gilchris

(MENAFN- PRovoke) STAMFORD, CT - Marian Salzman has stepped down from her role leading Philip Morris International communications to take a new position focused on developing PMI's business in the US.



Moira Gilchris, PMI's VP of strategic and scientific communications, has succeeded Salzman as chief communications officer. Gilchris, a 17-year PMI vet, has joined PMI's senior management team and reports to CEO Jacek Olczak.

Since joining PMI in 2006, Gilchris has held several positions, including leading the reduced-risk products corporate affairs team and serving as director of scientific engagement within the R&D function.



“Moira has been an essential part of my team for more than five years, and I am delighted that she will take over the reins of the global communication function as I shift my focus to the US market,” said Salzman, who is one of PRovoke Media's Influence 100 .“She has been instrumental in shaping the strategy of PMI's global communications function as we evolve the business and advance our smoke-free mission. I'm excited to see all she will accomplish as she steps up to lead the function.”



Salzman has led PMI's comms since 2018 , when she left her Havas CEO role to serve as PMI's Lausanne, Switzerland-based senior VP of communications. She is back in the US as senior VP of corporate citizen.



Her 2018 move to PMI was a notable change for Salzman, who not only has spent more than two decades working in agencies but has also built a a reputation inside and outside the industry for her prowess in identifying pop culture phenomena.



At that time, Salzman, a non-smoker, said she was drawn to the job because she believes in Philip Morris is committed to change, having set a goal of replacing the 800 billion cigarette it produces each year with lower-risk smoke-free alternatives.



