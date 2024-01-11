Cross-Border Smuggling: J & K LG Calls For A Comprehensive Strategy

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy for crackdown against drug smugglers, drug hot-spots and cross border smuggling in a meeting concerning development and security in Jammu Division.
Sinha held the meeting with the senior officers, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and discussed various issues LG also took appraisal of the status of the key infrastructure projects and the steps taken by the District Administrations to facilitate industries, saturation of government schemes, implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and promotion of tourism directed the district administrations to ensure saturation of schemes in all border villages and to connect youth of all Panchayats to self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.
LG further instructed the officials to prepare regular outcome reports of Block Diwas, Thana Diwas and other Jan-Abhiyan programmes. Quality disposal of grievances and effective delivery of public services should be the priority of the administration at all levels, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The meeting was attended by Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo ; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; DGP, R R Swain; other senior officers, Administrative Secretaries; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Poor Have First Right On Government Resources: LG Sinha 4th Khelo India Winter Games: Have An Opportunity To Present Our Rich Culture, Hospitality, Says LG
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11012024000215011059ID1107711201
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.