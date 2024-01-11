Cross-Border Smuggling: J & K LG Calls For A Comprehensive Strategy

Sinha held the meeting with the senior officers, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and discussed various issues LG also took appraisal of the status of the key infrastructure projects and the steps taken by the District Administrations to facilitate industries, saturation of government schemes, implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and promotion of tourism directed the district administrations to ensure saturation of schemes in all border villages and to connect youth of all Panchayats to self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

LG further instructed the officials to prepare regular outcome reports of Block Diwas, Thana Diwas and other Jan-Abhiyan programmes. Quality disposal of grievances and effective delivery of public services should be the priority of the administration at all levels, he said.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo ; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; DGP, R R Swain; other senior officers, Administrative Secretaries; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs.

