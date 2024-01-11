Snowless January Squeezes Kashmir's Winter Tourism

Tourism players in the valley said that with each passing day without snowfall, the tourist footfall is set to decline. Akib Chaya, President of Gulmarg Hoteliers Club, expressed concern over the situation and said that in the early days of January, Gulmarg was sold out but the numbers are coming down rapidly.

“The issue has gained national attention, with people creating memes and drawing comparisons from previous years,” Chaya said.

“It is rare to witness the stark and barren slopes of Gulmarg in January. Last year, Gulmarg was completely packed with tourists at this time, but this year, despite a similar initial demand, tourists are cancelling plans.”

Chaya, who runs Hotel Hilltop in Gulmarg said that the tourists check weather forecast sites like“accuweather” and plan their visits based on predicted snowfall.

“Around 20 to 30 percent of bookings for January have been canceled and without significant predictions this month, the situation may worsen,” Chaya said.

“The hotel industry alone may suffer losses of up to 30 percent. However, the impact extends beyond hotels, affecting local people, tourist guides, sled drivers, and skiers. When there is no snow, it poses a significant challenge for these individuals to sustain their livelihoods.”

“As there is prediction for snowfall at the end of the month of January, hopefully the situation will change,” Chaya said.

A skier wishing anonymity said,“The absence of snowfall in Gulmarg has left all of our skilled skiers jobless. Snow means everything to us and unfortunately it is nowhere to be seen.”

Chairman Houseboat Owners Association, Manzoor Pakhtoon, voiced similar views saying that Kashmir is known as an all-weather tourist destination and the lack of snowfall is putting a big question mark on it.

“In January 2023, there was almost 60 to 70 percent occupancy in houseboats. However, this year the things are completely different. This year the occupancy is around 15 to 20 percent, so the bookings have come down by almost 50 percent,” Pakhtoon said.

Pakhtoon painted a grim picture for the month of February as well.

“Houseboat bookings for February are quite low, and there is also a noticeable trend of cancellations,” he added.

“A lot of people would visit Kashmir for winter activities that have been hit because of the lack of snowfall. Foreign tourists especially Malaysians would visit Kashmir for snow purposes but they have avoided Kashmir.”

Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority, Waseem Raja said,“Snow is one of the USPs of Gulmarg and it offers much more than just snowfall. Visitors engage in activities such as Gondola rides and other leisure pursuits.”

“The repercussions of a lack of snow can be severe for other sectors as well. Without snowfall, essential resources like water and electricity will be scarce,” Raja added.

Rauf Tramboo, President of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) also said,“The delay in snowfall is global this year. Some tourists having wedding plans here have cancelled their visit due to the absence of snowfall.”

He said that winter sports at Gulmarg will be the most hit if the situation continues for more weeks.“The tourists who come to Kashmir to spend their leisure time are coming in good numbers. However, there has been a decline in winter sports and recreational tourism at Gulmarg,” said Tramboo, who is also the President of Winter Games Association of J&K (WGAJK).

“Due to the deferred snowfall, hoteliers, skiing guides at Gulmarg have been hit, it is worrisome but it is all about nature.”

He added that some skiing groups from foreign had to visit Kashmir but given the situation they chose to travel to Kazakhstan.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now