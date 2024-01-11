Ric Edelman, DACFP Launch Meet The New Spot Bitcoin Etfs Podcast - Delivering Exclusive Access To The Industry Titans Who Won SEC Approval

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Series features in-depth conversations with the firms launching the first spot Bitcoin ETFs including BlackRock, Bitwise, Invesco, Franklin Templeton and Hashdex.

Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals , the leading provider of crypto education, has launched a new podcast series, "Meet the New Spot Bitcoin ETFs," which features exclusive interviews with several of the asset management firms that have received SEC approval to launch spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The podcast series is hosted by DACFP founder Ric Edelman, CBDA, author of the #1 Amazon best-seller, The Truth About Crypto , and the highly regarded whitepaper, What You Need To Know About Spot Bitcoin ETFs . The interviews are engaging and insightful, revealing how their ETFs differ from other offerings, and the historic significance of this approval for financial services, bitcoin and digital assets.

The Meet the New Spot Bitcoin ETFs podcast series will feature interviews with industry pioneers: BlackRock, Bitwise, Invesco, Franklin Templeton and Hashdex.

"The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs ushers in a new era for crypto education, and DACFP's leadership and educational platform in this field is unmatched," said Edelman. "DACFP is the only place to access this exclusive collection of interviews, and our flagship CBDA designation is the industry's gold standard." Thousands of financial professionals from 37 countries have enrolled in the program.

Prior to the SEC's approval, 12% of advisors have been recommending bitcoin to clients. Now, three in four say they will recommend these ETFs – potentially generating hundreds of billions of dollars of asset flows into these investments.

By becoming Certified in Blockchain and Digital AssetsSM , advisors, financial professionals, investors, consumers and students can gain knowledge about blockchain technology, digital assets, NFTs, tokenization, and the metaverse – as well as crypto regulation, compliance and taxation.

The online, self-study program lets participants pursue the CBDA designation at their own pace, and offers up to 18 Continuing Education credits. FINRA lists the CBDA as a professional designation.

To learn more about the CBDA and how to watch and listen to Meet the New Spot Bitcoin ETFs podcast, visit dacfp .

