Willie Crawford Champions Local Businesses With 'Who's Your Favorite Merchant And Why?' Sweepstakes At Local City Places

- Willie CrawfordCHANDLER, AZ, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of internationally acclaimed Internet Marketing authority and JV broker Willie Crawford joining Local City Places as a SUPER Partner, the Executive Board is pleased to announce that Crawford is hosting a“Who's Your Favorite Merchant and Why?” Sweepstakes.Local City Places is revolutionizing the way consumer reviews influence businesses across the United States, as LOCAL Search becomes increasingly integral for users on both desktop and mobile devices. At the core of LOCAL City Places is the unique ability for members to leave detailed and meaningful reviews about Merchants in their local areas and beyond.Crawford's Sweepstakes revolves around consumers who, when they enter the sweepstakes, are asked to name their favorite local merchant. Besides getting a chance to win gift cards valued at up to $250, participants will also get the opportunity to highlight and review their favorite business.The best part about the sweepstakes is that when sweepstakes participants refer their friends and family to enter, they actually (unlike other sweepstakes) increase their chances of winning. That's because when the winner is picked, even if they don't win directly but someone they referred wins, then they win too! So the more entrants someone refers, the better their chances.As Willie puts it,“Entering my 'Who's Your Favorite Merchant and Why?' Sweepstakes is not only great fun, it's a chance for consumers to really highlight their favorite local small businesses. In today's competitive business environment, this kind of support means a lot!”With Crawford's involvement, Local City Places is set to enhance its impact and reach, providing a robust platform for both consumers and Merchants to connect and thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape.To enter Willie's Who's Your Favorite Merchant and Why? Sweepstakes just go to Willie's Local City Places Profile. For more information, reach out directly to LOCAL City Places company headquarters at (480) 579-6000.

