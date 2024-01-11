Knowledge Base Real Estate Opens New Brokerage In Southwest Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top Southwest Florida Realtor Kevin Bartlett Announces Opening of a New Real Estate Brokerage and the Grand Opening of New Office at Coconut Point, Estero

ESTERO, FLORIDA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Knowledge Base Real Estate and Kevin Bartlett – one of the top Real Estate agents in Estero & Southwest Florida , is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new full-service real estate brokerage and new offices at Coconut Point.This significant expansion marks a new era for Kevin Bartlett who has been one of the top performing real estate agents in Southwest Florida for nearly a decade.Real Estate Focused on Clients, Communication and ValueIn less than one month since officially opening, Knowledge Base Real Estate is already managing dozens of listings and has closed more than a dozen deals and has signed on nearly a half-dozen agents - a feat that takes other brokerages years to accomplish.“My new brokerage, made possible – in part by my team and mentorship by Joe Pavich, is a true blessing,” said Kevin Bartlett.“I've seen the shift in the real estate industry over the last decade and am excited to be bringing a unique blend of marketing, communication, and processes that is client- and value-focused. For too long, agents have skirted by on high commissions with relatively little activity or service to clients. We've been growing even in this down market and expect to have dozens of agents by end of year. The whole brokerage will be trained on, and have access to, my exclusive team, technology, and southwest Florida real estate market knowledge – that has allowed me to sell hundreds of homes per year, 88% faster sales times, and higher average sales prices than any other agent in the area.”The new brokerage is specializing itself with 5 major differentiators:1.Specialization in The Local Market & Communities: with an in-depth understanding of specific neighborhoods and types of properties in Southwest Florida we offer unique insights, such as neighborhood guides, market trends, and local community information.2.Exceptional Client-Focus: We've personalized the client experience – at scale, allowing our agents to grow effortlessly. As a whole brokerage we're offering concierge-level services, regular updates, and be available to answer questions promptly for agents and clients alike.3.Innovative Marketing: Through strategic partnerships, and battle-tested experience we're implementing the tried-and-true marketing tactics that work, along with the latest marketing tools and platforms to reach a broader audience.4.Community Involvement and Networking: Your net worth is your network... we're working with agents and as a brokerage to participate in local events, charities, and community projects. As Southwest Florida grows, we're going to be an integral part of its development.5.Educational Resources and Workshops: We're providing value to clients and the community through educational content as well as doing the same for our agents.Nestled in the heart of Southwest Florida, the new Knowledge Base Real Estate office at Coconut Point is not just a space for business; it's a hub for community and connection. This location offers clients and staff a modern, welcoming environment, perfectly situated to cater to the diverse real estate needs of the local community. However, this Estero Real Estate Office is merely the first of many to come... "We have plans to expand our office space and on-the-ground agents throughout both Lee & Collier County," said Mr. Bartlett.A Decade of Trusted ServiceFounded by Kevin Bartlett, Knowledge Base Real Estate has already been a guiding force in the Southwest Florida real estate market for over a decade. Known for its client-centered approach, the company has helped numerous families and individuals achieve their real estate goals.Grand Opening CelebrationKnowledge Base Real Estate invites the community to join in celebrating the grand opening of its new office. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, office tours, and opportunities to meet the team. Details of the grand opening will be announced soon on our social media channels.Contact Information:For more information about Knowledge Base Real Estate and the new office at Coconut Point, please visit KnowledgeBasefl.

