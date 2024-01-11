Notice To Newbridge Securities Customers Who Purchased GWG L Bonds: Contact Klaymantoskes Immediately

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attention Newbridge Securities Customers: KlaymanToskes Continues to File Claims for GWG L Bond Investors

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss attorneys KlaymanToskes continues investigating Newbridge Securities on behalf of all GWG L Bond investors. The firm has made substantial recoveries on behalf of GWG investors, following GWG Holdings' bankruptcy filing in April 2022, and continues to currently represent many GWG L Bond investors throughout the country. Customers of Newbridge Securities who have suffered investment losses due to GWG L Bonds and/or other alternative investments should contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 to discuss recovery options.GWG L Bonds were marketed by many brokerage firms, including Newbridge Securities, as safe and low-risk investments that were instead illiquid, high-risk, and speculative. Financial professionals and their firms can be held accountable for investment losses incurred by their customers if the investment was unsuitable for the customer's risk tolerance and objectives, or if they misrepresented the nature of the investment.KlaymanToskes previously announced in June 2023 that GWG's bankruptcy court authorized the sale of GWG Holdings' primary asset: equity interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF). However, since opening at $15 on its first day of trading, BENF has plummeted to less than $1. L bondholders are owed over $1.3 billion, however, GWG's ability to monetize its equity interest in Beneficient remains speculative.In August 2023, the GWG L Bonds were canceled, and investors were issued“Interests” in the Wind Down Trust, however, the value of the Interests and timeline for the bankruptcy's resolution remain uncertain. KlaymanToskes believes it is in bondholders' best legal interest to maximize their recovery of losses by filing FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors who sold these illiquid investments.GWG L Bondholders who suffered losses at Newbridge Securities and/or any other brokerage firm, are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or ... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss the FINRA arbitration process. We do not collect attorney's fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

...