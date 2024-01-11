Erin Maigaard, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Erin Maigaard is a distinguished realtor affiliated with McGrew Real Estate in Lawrence, Kansas, whose journey in the real estate industry commenced in January 2019. As a Lawrence native, she possesses an unparalleled understanding of the local market and its surrounding areas.

Initially specializing in assisting buyers, Erin has expanded her expertise to cater to sellers, offering comprehensive support throughout the entire real estate process. Her commitment extends beyond mere transactions; she is genuinely invested in the well-being of her clients, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Leveraging her diverse skill set developed through years in hospitality and restaurant management, Erin approaches real estate with a unique perspective. Her background equips her with invaluable customer service expertise, setting her apart in the competitive real estate landscape.

When asked about the key to her success, she attributes it to her rich background in customer service. Her experience in restaurant management and the hospitality industry has not only honed her interpersonal skills but has also instilled a genuine appreciation for fostering meaningful connections with her clients. Erin values these relationships as more than just business transactions; she views her clients as an extension of her own family.

Erin's commitment to maintaining strong ties with her clients goes beyond the closing of a deal. She attends birthday parties and other significant events in their lives, emphasizing the personal touch she brings to her real estate practice. Looking ahead, she is determined to continue growing these relationships and assisting others in realizing their real estate dreams.

