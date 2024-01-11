Shannon Lyon, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Shannon is an accomplished Property Manager at Colliers | South Carolina, with a wealth of experience and a passion for delivering exceptional results to her clients. With over 15 years in the commercial real estate industry, she has successfully managed diverse portfolios, including office, retail, flex, and industrial properties in the Southeast.

Committed to excellence, she collaborates closely with clients to create and implement effective plans, ensuring the execution of key objectives. Her expertise extends to financial budgeting, reporting, operations, and overseeing capital projects. Building strong relationships with clients, tenants, and contractors is a hallmark of her professional philosophy.

Education is a cornerstone of Shannon's professional development. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Bentley University in Waltham, MA (2003) and is currently pursuing her MBA from the Jack Welch Management Institute. She is also a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) - SC Chapter 72, where she actively works towards obtaining her CPM designation and serves as the Programs and Education Committee Chair.

Beyond her professional achievements, Shannon is deeply engaged in the community. She is an active volunteer for organizations such as Harvest Hope Food Bank, Mission Lexington, Families Helping Families, and Palmetto Place Children's Shelter. Additionally, she supports combat veterans through various charities, including the Wounded Warrior Project. Her commitment to community service extends to her involvement in the Junior Women's Club of Columbia from 2011 to 2015, and she looks forward to serving with the organization again soon.

Originally from Connecticut, Shannon now calls Lexington, SC, home, where she resides with her husband and three active children. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Shannon was honored with the Colliers | South Carolina Rising Star Award in 2021.