David E. Wade, DC, CCSP, CCST, CHC, A Chiropractor With Anniston Chiropractic

As a skilled and highly credentialed chiropractor, Dr. Wade has dedicated his career to alleviating the pain and discomfort that affect individuals dealing with pinched nerves, sciatica, neuropathy, auto accidents, work injuries, and back, and neck pain. Since establishing his practice in 1984, he, as an experienced Chiropractor, is in high demand and has been unwavering in his commitment to promoting the optimal health and well-being of his patients.

Early in his career, he had the privilege of joining forces with Dr. James Lett, a seasoned expert in sports chiropractic. Together, they embraced a "whole person approach," delving into the intricate connections between physical well-being and overall health. His expertise and dedication were highlighted in the 1996 Olympics, where he not only participated but also coordinated a team of chiropractors. Dr. Wade continued Dr. Letts' role as the Team Doctor for Oxford Athletics and Jacksonville State University for many years and made contributions to various athletic events across the Southeast to solidify his reputation as a trusted figure in sports injury care, including serving on the Alabama Governor's Commission on Physical Fitness and Sports and the Alabama Sports Festival.

Dr. Wade is a credentialed Medical Examiner through the National Registry of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and performs hundreds of Department of Transportation Medical Examinations annually.

Academically, Dr. Wade embarked on his medical journey completing Medical School at Washington University of Health & Sciences in 2013. Graduating in the fall of 2018, he completed clinical rotations at Region Medical Center in Anniston, Alabama, and participated in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation National Conventions in Boston and New Orleans. Despite earning an MD, he continues to practice as a chiropractic physician, bringing a holistic and multidimensional approach to healthcare.

In addition, his commitment to continuous learning is reflected in his postgraduate certifications in Primary Spine Care, Sports Rehabilitation, and Spinal Trauma. His passion for community well-being led him to establish the nonprofit Wellness Education Foundation, extending wellness services globally. Their mission is to educate the public on well-established Wellness Principles for healthy living. The nonprofit resources go to support missions that provide clean drinking water to indigent communities worldwide.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Wade has shared his knowledge by teaching at Life Chiropractic College in the past. He draws inspiration from the wisdom of influential chiropractors of the past, including Dr. James Lett, Dr. J.K. Thompson, Dr. Don Harrison, Dr. Vern Pierce, Dr. Arlin Furr, and Dr. Larry Webster, incorporating specialized Sports Rehabilitation techniques and a concentration in Pediatric and Chiropractic Biophysics, a spinal corrective care technique into his practice.

Chiropractic is a form of alternative medicine that mainly deals with the diagnosis and treatment of mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, especially the spine. A chiropractor uses spinal adjustments, manipulation, and other techniques to manage patients' health concerns, including neck pain, back pain, headaches, vertigo, and a long list of other ailments and conditions. They aim to improve patients' functionality and quality of life by properly aligning the body's musculoskeletal structure and enabling the body to heal itself naturally, without the use of medication or surgery.

