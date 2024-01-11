Aurus Awarded Patent For Innovative Authentication Methods For Digital Payments

(MENAFN- IssueWire) Boston, Massachusetts Jan 11, 2024 (Issuewire )
Aurus Inc, a leading global unified payments platform, announced the issuance of a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office titled "IMPROVED PAYMENT AUTHENTICATION SYSTEM FOR ELECTRONIC COMMERCE TRANSACTIONS," (Patent No.11861601).
