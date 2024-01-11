Evince Development Signs Historic Mou For A 100 Cr. Investment To Propel Growth In Gujarat's IT/ITES Sector

Ahmedabad, Gujarat Jan 11, 2024 (Issuewire ) - Evince Development , a key player in the Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sector, proudly announces the formalization of a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU ) with the Vibrant Gujarat government. The partnership signifies a substantial investment of INR 100 crore to propel the growth of Gujarat's IT/ITES sector in alignment with the state's robust IT/ITES policy.

