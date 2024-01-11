Abba Platforms Inc. To Launch Abba Digital Banking For Over 500 Million Unbanked People Across Africa

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Abba Platforms Inc., the parent company of Abba Payments Ltd., the developing owner of Africa's fastest growing peer-to-peer mobile payment and digital wallet app, Abba Wallet, seeks to raise USD 800 million to establish a digital bank, slated to be online by 2025, with a vision to serve more than 500 million unbanked people across Africa.

To be integrated within the Abba Wallet ecosystem, Abba Digital Banking aims to revolutionize the banking transactions, solutions and services in providing financial services to the public, offering loan facilities to the consumers and businesses for the African market all on the Internet. The services to be offered include; opening and setting up bank accounts, transferring funds, making withdrawals for the general consumers and specialty banking services for businesses all over Africa.

Abba Platforms Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Abba Payments Ltd, has developed a "super everything mobile app”, Abba Wallet, available on Google Play Store for Android, which brings financial solutions to Africa, enabling people all over Africa and beyond where applicable to send and receive money in real-time, make payments for goods, services and other financial transactions through multiple payment methods, such as debit cards, credit cards, QR codes, USSD codes and email to be easier, faster, safer and more secure.

"With the fast growing population in Africa to surpass 1.4 billion by 2024 and a large buying power of over USD 3 trillion per year, we see Africa's financial sector as the fundamental key to helping Africa's economy to grow exponentially and help improve the lives of hundreds of millions of people across Africa,” Exclaims Simon Kapenda, Founder and CEO of Abba Platforms Inc. and Creator of Abba Wallet.

Designed to handle a payment volume (PV) of more than USD 500 billion monthly throughout Africa, Abba Wallet uses the latest encryption technologies to deliver the most secure, fast, friendly and reliable transactions using the company's mobile applications, designed as the exclusive payment platform for Abba Platform's marketplace, Abbain. The company equally seeks to establish itself as the payment processor of choice for e-commerce websites, mobile applications and other commercial users across Africa.

About Abba Platforms Inc.

Founded in 2022 and based in Los Angeles, California USA, Abba Platforms Inc. is a premier technology company, that owns and operates a growing portfolio of fast-growing brands spanning financial services, Internet, technology, e-commerce, industrial and consumer products such as; Abba Wallet and Abbain .