One Of 2024'S Must Read Books On Managing Relationships For Married Couples Is Why I Love My Wife By Author H. Ortiz

Author H. Ortiz has announced the release of his debut guide to relationships, Why I Love My Wife . Rather than reading like a stilted self-help text, this insightful book feels like a conversation with the steady, reliable friend who has a long-term partner for life.







Why I Love My Wife is both a love letter and a road map to creating a romance that lasts. With warmth and honesty, the author transports readers behind the scenes of a real marriage to truly understand the highs and lows of staying in love. Each anecdote and reflection contains valuable lessons about teamwork, trust, and how to recover from mistakes.

The actionable tips and practical advice in Why I Love My Wife are easily tailored to fit virtually any marriage. Men and women alike can benefit from Ortiz's recommendations by learning how to keep friendship at the center of their relationship. As the author would say, "Competing to love and provide excitement for each other should be a goal on everyone's list for their relationship. I can't imagine being in a relationship where you don't want to excite the other person. I forever want to remain curious about my wife and try to do whatever I can to provide excitement for her."

Unlike many self-help titles that focus on relationships, Ortiz is your everyday person navigating the complexities of a 17-year relationship. He has been married for 14 years and offers a perspective that doesn't come from a therapist's psychological approach. Instead, Why I Love My Wife is a realistic portrait of what it means to stay invested in a partner and evolve together through different stages of life.

Why I Love My Wife is available for purchase on Amazon .

Hector Ortiz is an author and family man with a passion for helping men become better romantic partners. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, he now lives in South Florida with his wife and their children. For more information, visit him on Instagram at @WhyILoveMyWife_book .

