ISA Elevates Four Members To Fellow

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Durham, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - The International Society of Automation (ISA) congratulates the four individuals elevated to the distinguished grade of ISA Fellow in 2024.

Dr. Soloman Moses Almadi

Saudi Aramco

For successfully inventing, developing, field proving and commercializing new technology, Intelligent Integrated Node (IIN) that reduces equipment automation infrastructure from 5 different vendor devices down to one fault tolerant device.

Jonas Berge

Emerson

In recognition of the development and promotion of models for digital transformation of industrial automation controls. His patents, created with a team, include a revolutionary fieldbus safety system.

Deji Chen

Wuxi University

For his on-going international contributions to IIoT, contributing greatly to WirelessHART, OPC, IEC30141 and IEC30165, and Chinese standards GB/T 38624.1-2020, GB/T 38619-2020, and GB/T 38637.1-2020.

Kevin L. Klein, P.E.

Chevron Corporation

For outstanding and significant contributions to the process industries in the areas of Safety Instrumented Systems design, operations, maintenance, Functional Safety and Process Safety.

The esteemed Fellow member grade is one of ISA's highest honors, recognizing only those Senior Members who have made exceptional contributions to the automation profession, in practice of in academia. "ISA is pleased to honor these distinguished achievers who have made exceptional contributions that have positively impacted the automation industry," said Prabhu Soundarrajan, ISA President. "We appreciate those that submitted nominations and congratulate those who are being elevated to Fellow. It is my honor to recognize them."

Congratulations to our class of 2024 Fellows. Nominations for 2025 will open in June.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation

community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career

development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at

Media Contact:

Ashley Ragan

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: International Society of Automation