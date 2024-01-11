National Association For Proficiency Testing And Indysoft Forge Strategic Partnership To Enhance Industry Standards

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / The National Association for Proficiency Testing (NAPT) , the most trusted name in the metrology community for providing administration, development, software tools, and support for interlaboratory comparisons, and IndySoft , a leading provider of calibration management software solutions, are thrilled to announce a formal partnership aiming to elevate industry standards and foster innovation in the metrology field.

This partnership marks an exciting milestone for both organizations, combining NAPT's leadership in proficiency testing with IndySoft's Calibration Management software solutions. The collaboration between NAPT and IndySoft promises significant advancements in the industry, merging NAPT's commitment to quality with IndySoft's technological expertise.

"We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with the National Association for Proficiency Testing, which provides an opportunity for IndySoft to contribute to the evolution of industry standards," said Mitchell Jones, Director of Sales & Business Development at IndySoft. "This partnership is an opportunity to revolutionize proficiency testing and provide exceptional value to the metrology community."

"Partnering with IndySoft is a pivotal moment for the National Association for Proficiency Testing, representing a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing industry standards and an investment in our growth," said Richard Brynteson, Managing Director at NAPT. "Together, we are shaping a future where industry standards are not just met but surpassed, providing metrology professionals with the tools they need to excel in a rapidly evolving landscape."

Both organizations are committed to ongoing collaboration and continuous improvement, ensuring that industry standards evolve to meet the dynamic needs of the metrology industry.

A Call for Community Feedback

NAPT and IndySoft are committed to bringing the best solutions to our customers. As part of this commitment, NAPT is actively looking for feedback on how our customers use IndySoft's Calibration Manager today and what information would be helpful to have available in the NAPT Customer Portal that is currently managed in IndySoft's Calibration Manager. To share your feedback or suggestions, visit the NAPT Customer Portal or send an email to [email protected] .

About NAPT

The National Association for Proficiency Testing (NAPT) is a leading organization focused on setting the gold standard for accreditation and professional evaluation services. With 28 years of experience, NAPT offers unparalleled expertise and resources to professionals and organizations across various industries.

About IndySoft

IndySoft is a leading technology company specializing in calibration and laboratory management software solutions that facilitate data management, workflow optimization, and other critical processes for the metrology industry. Known for its innovation and reliability, IndySoft delivers scalable, customized solutions for a diverse clientele.

