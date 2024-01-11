NCQA Expands Leadership Team With Human Resources And Quality Experts

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Tia Butler Joins as Chief People & Diversity Officer and Tricia Elliot as VP of Quality Implementation

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) today announced the appointment of Tia Butler as Chief People & Diversity Officer and Tricia Elliot as Vice President of Quality Implementation in the Quality Measurement and Research Group (QMRG). Butler will develop and implement human resources strategies that foster a positive work culture, and spearhead NCQA's DEI initiatives. Elliot will oversee innovations in the production, management, testing, and evaluation of digital quality measures and other content.

"Both Tia and Tricia are exceptional leaders with a wealth of experience in their respective fields," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "Tia's strong record of aligning organizational vision with strategic human capital will be invaluable to NCQA, and her expertise developing an engaged workforce and leading DEI initiatives matches our goal of ensuring all our employees have opportunities to succeed. Tricia's experience in organizational change management will be instrumental as she oversees innovations in the production, management, testing and evaluation of digital quality measures. We are thrilled to have both these talented leaders join us."

Butler has more than two decades of experience in Human Resources leadership. Most recently, she served as Chief Human Capital Officer for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), where she provided strategic, customer-centric Human Capital services to foster an engaged workforce capable of transforming America's healthcare system. Butler served as co-chair of the inaugural CMS DEI Council and led initiatives to mitigate bias and improve equity in talent processes. Prior to CMS, she served as Deputy Associate Director for Retirement Services at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and was Executive Director of the Corporate Senior Executive Management Office at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). She was appointed by the VA to the White House Advisory Group on Senior Executive Service Reform under President Barack Obama.

Elliot brings a wealth of practical knowledge that will inform the expansion and evolution of HEDIS to improve health care. She is a seasoned leader with experience in organizational change management and has worked on quality improvement in hospitals and ambulatory care settings, as well as measure development and endorsement. Elliot began her career in decision support and information systems, driving improvements in care and system effectiveness. At the Joint Commission, she led development of standards for hospitals, critical access hospitals, and skilled nursing facilities, and oversaw digital conversion of standards and measures. She also previously led the Measurement Science and Application division at the National Quality Forum.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. In recognition of its leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion, NCQA won the Excellence in Diversity Award from the Chesapeake Human Resources Association. NCQA's website (ncqa ) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found on Twitter at @ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/ncqa .

