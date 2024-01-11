Nationaleclipse Declares 2024 'The Year Of The Eclipse'

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) A Total Solar Eclipse Will Occur in the U.S. on April 8, 2024 -- "The 2024 Eclipse Will Transcend the 2017 Eclipse" -- Last Total Eclipse in the Lower 48 States for 20 Years

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / NationalEclipse , one of the leading online resources about solar eclipses, has declared 2024 to be "The Year of the Eclipse."

2024 Total Solar Eclipse Path Map

A total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will cross over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Now less than three months away, a total solar eclipse will occur in North America on April 8, 2024. The "path of totality"-the narrow strip of land within which the eclipse will be "total"-will stretch from southwest to northeast, traveling through Mexico, the United States, and Canada. In the U.S., the path will cross 13 states, entering the country in Texas and exiting in Maine.

The 2024 eclipse arrives only seven years after the last total solar eclipse occurred in America on August 21, 2017. According to Dave Clark, operator of NationalEclipse, the 2024 eclipse will transcend the 2017 eclipse in several major ways. "The path of the 2024 eclipse will cross over or come close to more major cities than in 2017, making it possible for millions of people to easily witness nature's greatest show," says Clark. "The eclipse also features a maximum duration of totality-the amount of time during which the Sun is totally eclipsed by the Moon-that's almost two minutes longer than in 2017."

Clark also points out that the 2024 eclipse will be the final total solar eclipse in the contiguous United States for 20 years. Although a total eclipse will occur in Alaska in 2033, residents of the lower 48 states will have to wait until 2044 to witness another total solar eclipse after April 8, 2024.

Due to the historic nature of the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse, NationalEclipse has declared 2024 to be "The Year of the Eclipse" and encourages everyone to make plans to view this awe-inspiring event. "Many people who have seen a total solar eclipse describe it as one of the most spectacular natural events they've ever witnessed," says Clark. "It's truly a bucket list experience."

