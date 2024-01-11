Agilence Announces New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capabilities For Analytics And Case Management Solutions In 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) New AI Case Linking feature automatically groups correlated retail store incidents to identify patterns and aid in the fight against Organized Retail Crime

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Agilence Inc., the leading loss prevention and operational analytics provider for retailers, grocers, and restaurants, today announced new advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features for its Analytics and Case Management offerings set for launch in 2024. These new AI capabilities will more quickly and efficiently pinpoint theft, fraud, and operational issues, as well as detect their patterns to help solve their root causes.



Agilence

Agilence



The Agilence Case Management solution is set to debut its innovative Case Linking feature, which leverages machine learning (ML) algorithms to uncover correlations between incidents. Users will be able to view connected cases based on any user-defined criteria, such as suspect name, vehicle model, case type, method, incident description/narrative, and more. This enhancement will greatly streamline the investigative processes of Loss Prevention Analysts and other Operations users, saving time and mitigating challenges such as human bias, disconnected investigations, and information overload.

Organized retail crime (ORC) is a significant challenge for retailers. The collaboration between retailers, law enforcement, and lawmakers to combat this threat is increasing. The Case Linking feature will be instrumental in the ORC fight, as it aids in identifying recurring theft or robbery patterns across multiple stores by the same individuals or groups. This could help prevent further incidents by understanding the perpetrators in said groups and the common conditions that stores share when a crime occurs.

"Our upcoming AI features are designed to help loss prevention and operations professionals by identifying potential theft, fraud, and operational issues," said Agilence CEO Russ Hawkins. "By leveraging AI, our customers can use data to identify patterns and prevent future issues before they occur, mitigating loss and safeguarding customers, employees, and their stores. Case Linking can provide valuable insights into ORC groups' modus operandi, bolstering law enforcement's efforts in combating these crimes as well as aiding in civil restitution cases."

The latest AI capabilities add to the expanding product offerings recently announced by Agilence, including Store Audit, Case Management, the eCommerce Module, and the Inventory Module.

"New AI functionality for the Agilence Analytics Platform will also be released in 2024, specifically around fraud detection using smart alerts, risk scores, and transaction monitoring," added Agilence Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Brian Brinkmann. "This advanced functionality is not just designed to detect and report. It is a tool for empowerment. We aim to equip loss prevention and operations professionals with the means to anticipate issues before they happen."

To learn more, visit Agilence at Booth #1034 at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show in New York City on January 14 - 16 and visit Agilence on the web at agilenceinc.

Contact Information

Brian Brinkmann

Chief Product and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Dillon Garrison

Content Marketing Manager

[email protected]

6789862737

SOURCE: Agilence

View the original press release on newswire.