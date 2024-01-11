Industry Shakeup: Homerite's Bold Move Sets A New Standard In Home Improvement

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MECHANICSBURG, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / HomeRite, the esteemed Mechanicsburg-based window and door company, proudly announces a historic milestone by becoming the first in the MidState to introduce Transparent Online Pricing. This transformative move is set to redefine industry norms, placing a paramount focus on customer comfort and confidence in the home improvement journey.



Under the visionary leadership of Owner and President, Andrew Matter, HomeRite is taking a bold stand to revolutionize the industry. Transparent Online Pricing is a customer-centric innovation aimed at providing homeowners with a stress-free experience right from the start.

The decision to offer online pricing stems from valuable customer feedback. HomeRite recognizes that customers were often put in uncomfortable situations when being asked to ensure both "partners" were home, leading to undue pressure. Expressing a need for time to contemplate such significant decisions was met with additional discounts and heightened sales tactics, creating an environment that HomeRite deems inappropriate for decisions of this magnitude.

"Your comfort is our priority at HomeRite, and we've listened to your feedback," emphasized Andrew Matter. "We understand the discomfort customers faced when asked to ensure both partners were present and when expressing a need for time to think. Our customers should never feel pressured into making such significant decisions."

Transparent Online Pricing allows customers to explore and comprehend pricing options for desired windows and doors without the traditional pressure of in-home sales tactics. HomeRite believes in fostering an environment where homeowners can make informed decisions at their own pace.

The benefits to customers are now coupled with a renewed commitment to ensuring no undue pressure:



Empowerment: Homeowners can now explore pricing options from the comfort of their homes, empowering them with control and confidence.

Stress-Free Experience: Transparent Online Pricing eliminates the need for high-pressure in-home sales, allowing customers to make decisions at their own pace without discomfort. Clarity and Honesty: HomeRite's commitment to transparency ensures that customers understand pricing details upfront, fostering trust and positive engagement.

Andrew Matter reiterated, "Windows and doors are investments in the joy and comfort of your home. We are dedicated to ensuring our customers feel inspired and confident, free from concerns about overpaying or misinformation. The last thing we want is for our customers to be pressured into a purchasing decision of this magnitude."

This press release marks the commencement of an exciting chapter in HomeRite's journey to reshape the home improvement experience. As the industry watches closely, HomeRite invites homeowners to embark on a transparent and empowering path towards their dream windows and doors.

