Enlightening Youth In Regions About Right Of Vote Continues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Election volunteers who visit the regions continue to raise
awareness of the youth living in the regions. On January 10, the
volunteers visited Astara, Sheki and Ordubad and brought the number
of visited districts to 17, Azernews reports.
The volunteers enlightened the youth, especially citizens of the
country who have reached the age of 18 and have the right to vote
for the first time in accordance with the legislation of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, about participation in the election
process, the electoral system, the rights and duties of the voter.
They hold information sessions and trainings on the importance of
actively using the right to vote. They called upon the youth of the
country living in the districts and villages to actively use their
right to vote and participate in the extraordinary presidential
elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for February
7.
The election volunteers, who went to the regions with the slogan
“Vote, protect your future!” not only educated the youth of the
region on the established platforms but also contributed to the
effective organization of free time by ensuring their participation
in fun games.
With the support of the Youth Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the organization of the Union of Voluntary Organizations of
Azerbaijan (AKTI), mobile meetings have been held in Shirvan,
Sabirabad, Shamakhi, Aghdash, Aghjabedi, Mingachevir, Ganja,
Jalilabad, Nakhchivan, Masalli, Goranboy, Sharur, Gazakh, and
Lankaran since December 28 last year.
