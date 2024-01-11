“Uzbeks Have A Positive View About The Country's Economy” Gallup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the results of the 2022 Gallup global survey, the well-being index in Uzbekistan was 6 out of 10. The average indicator in the former USSR region (which includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova) is estimated at 5.7, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

During the study, 39% of Uzbek citizens noted an increase in their well-being, with an average of 30% for the region. Only 2% reported significant difficulties in life, or 6% less than the regional figure.

Out of every 5 respondents, 4 expressed satisfaction with their current financial situation, while in post-Soviet countries the average is three out of five. 44% of Uzbek citizens (33% in the region) believe that they live well relative to their current income.

In addition, the republic had the highest score regarding well-being expected in the next five years – 8.7, with a regional average of 7.4 points. 86% of participants from Uzbekistan said their standard of living was improving (40% in the region).

The level of job satisfaction was also highest in the ex-USSR – more than a third of respondents answered the question positively (27% in the region). On the other hand, 15% of workers said they may experience stress (24%).

63% of respondents consider the present time to be the best time to find a job – 17% more than two years ago. Trust in an improving economy increased by 7% to reach 82% (51%).

Trust in government activities amounted to 92% (68% in the region). Almost three-quarters of Uzbek citizens – up 10% from 2020 – also began to trust the courts more (45%).

Also, 82% of the republic's residents express“quite a lot” of confidence in the banking and financial system (55%). The vast majority - 93% believe that there are all opportunities for growth in Uzbekistan.