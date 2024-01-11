“Uzbeks Have A Positive View About The Country's Economy” Gallup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the results of the 2022 Gallup global survey, the
well-being index in Uzbekistan was 6 out of 10. The average
indicator in the former USSR region (which includes Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia,
Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova) is estimated at 5.7, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
During the study, 39% of Uzbek citizens noted an increase in
their well-being, with an average of 30% for the region. Only 2%
reported significant difficulties in life, or 6% less than the
regional figure.
Out of every 5 respondents, 4 expressed satisfaction with their
current financial situation, while in post-Soviet countries the
average is three out of five. 44% of Uzbek citizens (33% in the
region) believe that they live well relative to their current
income.
In addition, the republic had the highest score regarding
well-being expected in the next five years – 8.7, with a regional
average of 7.4 points. 86% of participants from Uzbekistan said
their standard of living was improving (40% in the region).
The level of job satisfaction was also highest in the ex-USSR –
more than a third of respondents answered the question positively
(27% in the region). On the other hand, 15% of workers said they
may experience stress (24%).
63% of respondents consider the present time to be the best time
to find a job – 17% more than two years ago. Trust in an improving
economy increased by 7% to reach 82% (51%).
Trust in government activities amounted to 92% (68% in the
region). Almost three-quarters of Uzbek citizens – up 10% from 2020
– also began to trust the courts more (45%).
Also, 82% of the republic's residents express“quite a lot” of
confidence in the banking and financial system (55%). The vast
majority - 93% believe that there are all opportunities for growth
in Uzbekistan.
