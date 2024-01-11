Wall Of Artificial Islands To Be Built Around Jakarta

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A "Great Sea Wall" will be built around the Indonesian capital.
Thanks to it, the authorities hope to save Jakarta from flooding, Azernews reports, citing international media
outlets.
The facility will consist of 17 artificial islands with a total
length of 24 kilometers, piled up off the northern coast of the
country.
Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangg
Hartarto, said that construction will be carried out until 2040 and
will take place in three stages, but the country's Ministry of
Defense admits that construction will take 40 years. It is already
known that the first two stages will require about $ 10.5
billion.
Indonesia has been discussing this project for more than 10
years. At the same time, Jakarta is recognized as the most sinking
metropolis in the world. Every year, the capital drops by 25
centimeters, and floods due to tides rise by 200 centimeters.
Floods are already costing the state dearly – the elements take
tens of billions of dollars from the government every year.
According to forecasts, there will be even more floods in the next
10 years, and by 2050 a third of the city is at risk of being
underwater.
In addition to the sea wall, limiting the extraction of
groundwater can help slow down the flooding of Jakarta. In
addition, a new city is being built in the jungles of Borneo –
Nusantara, which, as the authorities plan, will be able to replace
the drowned capital.
MENAFN11012024000195011045ID1107711094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.