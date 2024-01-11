Brazil Has New Coach

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Dorival Junior will lead the national football team of Brazil, one of the world's leading teams, Azernews reports.

Brazil has been waiting for a new coach for a long time. At the end of December 2022, Tite resigned from his position. The outstanding coach led the national team in 81 matches.

After the departure of 62-year-old Tite, temporary solutions were chosen. First, the team was coached by Ramon Menezes (three games), then Fernando Diniz (six games).

At the same time, there were rumors that Carlo Ancelotti would be a suitable successor to Tite. The Italian was supposed to lead the Brazilian national team after the end of the current season, but it has long been known that this would not happen. The legendary coach has extended his contract with Real Madrid.

In the end, CBF chose a coach from the domestic market, which was also planned for some time. On Wednesday, it was officially announced that Dorival Junior became the coach of the Brazilian national team.

The 61-year-old has coached a number of teams in his homeland. Only since 2020, he has worked at Atletico PR, Ceara, Flamengo and most recently at Sao Paulo. During his extensive career, he won one Copa Libertadores cup.

The bet on Dorival has caused serious controversy in Brazil. They were counting on a coach with a bigger name and more success in recent years.

Nevertheless, it is this coach who will prepare the team for the 2024 America's Cup. The tournament is scheduled for June 20 and will last until July 14.