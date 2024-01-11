               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar To Host Asian Cup In 2024


1/11/2024 3:11:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2024, the Asian Football Cup will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, with the participation of 24 national teams, Azernews reports.

The list of participants includes teams from Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Australia, Syria, India, Palestine, UAE, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

The draw, which took place in May 2023, divided the participants into six groups. The tournament will be held in eight stadiums, including six arenas used during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The organizers noted that the opening match of the tournament will take place on Friday, a day off in Qatar, and the final game will be held on the weekend for the convenience of fans.

The group stage of the matches is scheduled from January 12 to 25, 1/8 finals will be held from January 28 to 31, 1/4 finals on February 2 and 3, semifinal games on February 6 and 7. The final of the tournament will be held on February 10. An innovation in this tournament: the match for the third place will not be held, as it has been since 2019.

