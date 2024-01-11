Qatar To Host Asian Cup In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2024, the Asian Football Cup will be held in Qatar from
January 12 to February 10, with the participation of 24 national
teams, Azernews reports.
The list of participants includes teams from Qatar, China,
Tajikistan, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Australia, Syria, India,
Palestine, UAE, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam, South
Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Thailand,
Kyrgyzstan and Oman.
The draw, which took place in May 2023, divided the participants
into six groups. The tournament will be held in eight stadiums,
including six arenas used during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The organizers noted that the opening match of the tournament
will take place on Friday, a day off in Qatar, and the final game
will be held on the weekend for the convenience of fans.
The group stage of the matches is scheduled from January 12 to
25, 1/8 finals will be held from January 28 to 31, 1/4 finals on
February 2 and 3, semifinal games on February 6 and 7. The final of
the tournament will be held on February 10. An innovation in this
tournament: the match for the third place will not be held, as it
has been since 2019.
