Circulation Of Toxic Chemicals Discovered In Arctic Waters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An international team of scientists from the University of Rhode
Island in the USA and the Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine
Research in Germany discovered the circulation of so-called
"eternal chemicals" in the straits between the Atlantic and Arctic
Oceans, Azernews reports, citing the scientific
journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters (ESTL).
"Eternal chemicals" are called per- and polyfluorinated alkyl
substances (PFAS), which represent an extensive family of chemical
pollutants. These compounds are very stable and almost do not
disintegrate in the natural environment. They can accumulate in
human and animal organisms, causing various diseases, including
cancer and dysfunction of internal organs. Despite the known harm,
PFAS are widely used in the production of various goods to impart
fat- and water-repellent properties to materials.
The researchers found out that the exchange of PFAS between the
waters of the Arctic Ocean and the Atlantic occurs through the Fram
Strait, located near the Svalbard archipelago.
The scientists used passive sampling systems that trapped PFAS
into a microporous membrane filled with sorbent from passing water.
They placed the systems at three locations in the Fram Strait and
at four depths at each point.
As shown by the analysis of samples using chromatography and mass
spectrometry, the waters of Fram Bay contain at least 10 different
PFAS in various concentrations. At the same time, some pollutants
are present at a depth of more than one kilometer.
The team calculated that annually about 123 tons of "eternal
chemicals" enter the northern waters from the Atlantic Ocean, and
about 110 tons of PFAS go in the opposite direction over the same
period.
