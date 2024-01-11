South Korean Central Bank Keeps Rate At 3.5 Percent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Bank of Korea on Thursday kept the seven-day repo rate at
3.5 percen per annum, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
Thus, the Central Bank does not change the key interest rate
following the results of the eighth meeting in a row.
"The main trend towards slowing inflation remains, but it
remains at a high level, and uncertainty about its prospects also
seems high," the Central Bank noted.
"In this regard, the Monetary Policy Council (BCP) of the [Bank
of Korea] considers it appropriate to assess the internal and
external conjuncture of the BCP and maintain its current
restrictive course."
The decision coincided with the forecasts of most analysts,
according to Trading Economics.
The Bank of Korea maintained its estimate of the country's GDP
growth this year at 2.1 percent, total inflation at 3.6 percent,
and core inflation at 2.3 percent.
