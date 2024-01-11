In Canada, 33 Churches Arson After Scandal With Burial Of Indian Children

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 33 Christian churches have burned down in different
regions of Canada since May 2021, when several mass graves of
indigenous children were discovered on the territory of special
schools in the country, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
Experts have already proven 24 arson attacks, the remaining
cases are still being investigated, but according to preliminary
information, these fires were also deliberately set. The last time
a Christian church in Canada burned down was in December 2023.
Experts interviewed by the TV channel suggest that the arson may
be related to the discovery of mass graves in the territories of
former schools for children of indigenous people of Canada, since
these educational institutions, including those run by the Roman
Catholic Church. In 2021, the burning of churches was condemned by
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said that citizens
"should not take out evil on buildings that can be a place of
comfort" for other people.
