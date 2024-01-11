Exchange Rate Of Dollar Reaches 30 Turkish Lira

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Dollar/Turkish Lira exchange rate has reached 30 lira, Azernews reports.

The dollar/TL exchange rate amounted to 30.0095 lira.

In the last 1 year, the Turkish lira has depreciated by more than 60% against the US dollar. At the beginning of January 2023, 1 dollar was around 18.50 lira.

The dollar/TL exchange rate has increased by 1.6 percent since the beginning of 2024.

The Euro/TL exchange rate also exceeded the level of 33 lira.