Exchange Rate Of Dollar Reaches 30 Turkish Lira

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Dollar/Turkish Lira exchange rate has reached 30 lira, Azernews reports.
The dollar/TL exchange rate amounted to 30.0095 lira.
In the last 1 year, the Turkish lira has depreciated by more
than 60% against the US dollar. At the beginning of January 2023, 1
dollar was around 18.50 lira.
The dollar/TL exchange rate has increased by 1.6 percent since
the beginning of 2024.
The Euro/TL exchange rate also exceeded the level of 33
lira.
