Threat Of Russian Strikes On Ukrainian Energy Facilities Persists - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's energy industry suffers from Russian attacks every day while the threat of massive strikes targeting precisely energy facilities remains in place.

That's according to Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko, who spoke during a visit to Zaporizhzhia, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today we are working in Zaporizhzhia, where the situation is, in fact, difficult. It is a frontline region, and it is very important to ensure that we perform our tasks in full in terms of providing an uninterrupted supply of electricity to our consumers," the minister said.

According to Galushchenko, adverse weather conditions are posing additional challenges to this end, and that is why efficiency and pace of repair works are critical.

"Another issue is protection, both from the point of view of trunk and local lines. Undoubtedly, one of the key issues is the threat of massive strikes targeting energy infrastructure – it remains in place. It is very important that we don't relax and keep in mind that such risks exist. The energy industry suffers from strikes every day, and this applies, first of all, to frontline territories," Galushchenko said.

He added that the power system is now stable but the primary challenge is strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

"The best protection of our energy system is strengthening our air defense capabilities," said the minister.

As for the situation of Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of destruction in Ukraine-controlled territory, power supplies have been suspended to 63 settlements.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, added that nearly 6,000 people live in those populaces.

"We are working on the issue so that experts restore power supplies as soon as possible. We understand that these are settlements that are located on the front line," he explained.

The head of the region also noted that in the region, special attention is paid setting up top level protection of energy facilities. Anti-drone security system has already been established.