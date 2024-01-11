Zelensky, Kallas Talk Ukraine's Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine during a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas discussed international cooperation and defense support of Ukraine.

This is reported on the President's website , Ukrinform saw.

"As part of his official visit to the Republic of Estonia, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas. The two leaders discussed important initiatives put forward by Estonia regarding the defense support of Ukraine, in particular the creation of an artillery coalition, an IT coalition, the launch of the Tallinn Facility for strengthening cyber support for Ukraine," the statement says.

Zelensky expressed hope for active support from Estonian businesses in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, including in manufacturing UAVs.

The parties praised the launch of negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees that Ukraine country seeks to obtain before becoming a NATO member.

The interlocutors agreed to continue to make joint efforts to bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership, as well as to the EU membership after the relevant negotiations were launched in December 2023.

The president emphasized the importance of Estonia's full support in the issue of unblocking the EU decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 50 billion in aid.

Zelensky also thanked Estonia for its leadership in confiscating Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine, developing a national compensation mechanism, and in general for comprehensive military, financial and humanitarian assistance and solidarity in the fight against Russia.

"We are going along this whole path together and we feel your support on the battlefield as well. We are grateful for all the defense packages and for advocating for our future membership in the European Union. It also gives strength to our soldiers and all civilians. Also, your voice is loud in support of Ukraine's future in NATO," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The head of state highly appreciated Estonia's readiness to continue military and financial assistance to Ukraine in the coming years within the framework of the "Strategy for Ukraine's Victory".

"Thank you for the fact that you intend to allocate a certain part of your budget for supporting our country and our people's defense capability. I think this is an example of a proper, powerful financial platform," he said.

Kallas, for her part, noted that now the partners are working on the issue of utilizing frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine and on bringing Russia to justice.

In addition, the practical leadership role of Estonia in the reconstruction and economic recovery of Ukraine, without waiting for the end of the war, patronage over the Zhytomyr region, and the implementation of specific projects was noted.

"I thank Estonia for providing medical rehabilitation and prosthetics to our defenders, for the transfer of the fourth military mobile hospital to Ukraine. Such actions save lives," the president emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky paid a visit to Lithuania on January 10. On January 11, he arrived in Estonia. Thursday afternoon, Zelensky arrived in Latvia as part of his tour of the Baltic States.

Photo: President's Office