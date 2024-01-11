U.S. Envoy To Discuss Support For Ukraine Poland's President, Top Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker will travel to Poland on January 11 to hold talks with the country's senior officials on the issue of support for Ukraine.

That's according to the State Department press service , Ukrinform reports.

“In Warsaw, Special Representative Pritzker will meet with senior officials in the Polish government, including President Duda and Foreign Minister Sikorski,” reads the press release.

The parties will discuss Polish government and private sector support for Ukraine and the importance of economic assistance to Ukraine as it defends itself against Putin's aggression”.

opposes extension of EU trade preferences for Ukraine - medi

The official will underscore U.S.-Polish cooperation on Ukraine's economic recovery, the Department of State notes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier this week, Ukraine and U.S. government officials discussed further steps that should create an additional impetus for the development of Ukraine's economy, including in strategic industries and the business sector.