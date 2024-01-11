President Zelensky In Estonia's Riigikogu: Europe Will Only Endure If It Is A Continent Of Unity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Europe will only endure if it is a continent of unity and has its own defense capabilities.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech at a special plenary session of the Riigikogu , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We must always keep in mind and always uphold the fundamental European truth – Europe will only endure if it is a continent of unity. Unity, not strife. Unity, not national egoism. Unity, not clashing ambitions. Over these two years, we have all demonstrated the highest level of unity. And I am grateful to you for the way you defend this unity,” Zelensky said.

In his words, every defense enterprise that is currently in place or that can be established in Europe to help Europe defend its freedom must operate at full capacity.

“This is a common, vital interest of every European nation. Europe needs its own defense capabilities for its security. Guaranteed security,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

According to the Head of State, Ukraine has already reached dozens of agreements with various countries and companies on joint defense production. In this regard, the President of Ukraine invited the Estonian side to join this cooperation, noting that Estonia had already made significant progress in the development of digital technologies and advanced systems of governance and corporate work, and this experience must be shared with others in Europe and the world.

The Ukrainian leader urged European countries to continue to put pressure on Putin and block every sanctions circumvention scheme used by Russia.

Additionally, every asset that Moscow or those associated with it have tried to conceal in global jurisdictions must be frozen and used to defend against Russian aggression and help rebuild after this war, Zelensky emphasized.

The President of Ukraine mentioned that February 24 has a symbolic meaning for both Ukraine and Estonia. For Estonia, it is Independence Day, and for Ukraine it is the day on which the country decided to fight for its freedom.

“We did not falter on February 24. All of us. Our people. Our friends. The entire free world. Ukraine decided then that we would fight. Kaitsetahe. The free nations of the world backed us up. Some did it immediately, like Estonia, and I am grateful to you for that, others joined in later, and we appreciate that too. Now, the majority of the world is one way or another on the side of Ukraine, international law, and against Russian genocidal aggression,” Zelensky noted.

According to him, February 24 could have changed the history of the Ukrainian nation and entire Europe into a new enslavement.

“But, history took a turn toward far greater freedom than we all had, toward far greater independence than we could have expected at the time, toward far greater European strength than anyone could have predicted. It happened due to courage. Due to solidarity. Due to the choice in favor of freedom – our common choice. [...] We must win the battle that is now underway. We must win it not only because it is a battle for our lives – the lives of the Ukrainian people, our cities, our communities, which Russia is turning into ruins. We must win this battle not only because it decides the fate of our state and all the countries and nations that have to border Russia. This battle determines the global attitude toward freedom now, after us, and after our children and grandchildren,” Zelensky told.

The President of Ukraine expressed confidence that freedom must be able to prevail in confrontations unleashed by tyranny.

“That is why this war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine matters not only for us and not only for our continent, but for all nations that value their freedom or dream of becoming free. Tyranny must lose. Tyranny must be the loser. Always,” Zelensky added.

A reminder that, on January 10, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania. On the morning of January 11, 2024, the Ukrainian leader arrived in Estonia. Currently, the Head of State is paying a visit to Latvia.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine